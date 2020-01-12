Darren Till teases return at UFC 248

UFC middleweight star Darren Till is currently awaiting his next fight booking, and he is now teasing a return at UFC 248.

Till is coming off of a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in what was his official UFC middleweight debut. He is currently ranked No. 5 overall in the UFC’s 185lbs rankings, so he should be in line for a big fight his next time out.

Though not official yet, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is expected to defend his belt against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248, which takes place on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on the card is an intriguing middleweight bout between top contenders Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. On the surface, it looks like the UFC wants to have a number of the sport’s top 185lbers on the card, so Till would fit right in with that theme.

Here’s what Till shared on his Instagram suggesting he could be added to the card. He posted a photo of the weather in Las Vegas for March, with no caption.

Most figured that Till would be fighting next at UFC London, which takes place on March 21 at The O2 Arena in London, England. However, it appears that the frontrunner to headline that card is a welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley, which would leave Till free to fight on another card such as UFC 248.

Till didn’t suggest a possible opponent, but just looking at the rankings, a fight against No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson seems to make sense. He’s the highest-ranked middleweight currently without a fight booked besides the injured Paulo Costa, so a Till vs. Hermansson fight could perhaps be added to what is shaping up to be a stacked card at UFC 248.

Who would you like to see Darren Till fight next?