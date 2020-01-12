Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think Conor McGregor will call him out after UFC 246

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think that superstar Conor McGregor will call him out if he beats Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

For months, the talk of the town has been that McGregor’s plan for 2020 included a fight against Cerrone, a match against Masvidal, and then a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Masvidal believes that based on recent interviews from McGregor he won’t be getting called out should “Notorious” get by “Cowboy” at UFC 246 next weekend.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Masvidal says that he believes McGregor will go a different path should he get by Cerrone. Here’s what “Gamebred” said (transcript via BloodyElbow.com).

“I don’t know if Conor wins it means that he fights me. I really don’t know that. I don’t think so. From watching interviews, hearing things, I don’t think so. I think buddy goes a different path. Maybe I’m just looking into the future, but I don’t think so. I think I’m gonna end up making owl soup at some point this year,” Masvidal said.

McGregor has recently mentioned his interest in capturing the UFC BMF belt, which Masvidal won when he defeated Nate Diaz via TKO at UFC 244. However, in the same interview, McGregor also said that he is chasing a third title in the Octagon by defeating UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and Masvidal must believe that’s what McGregor will look to do next instead of fight him.

Of course, all of McGregor’s plans hinge on beating Cerrone next weekend. That’s no sure thing, although the sportsbooks are heavily favoring McGregor to win that bout. But if McGregor wins that fight like expected, he will have plenty of options for his next fight. Whether that includes Masvidal is hard to say at this point.

