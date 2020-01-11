Derrick Lewis believes American Top Team has a hit out on him

UFC heavyweight and fan favorite Derrick Lewis (22-7 MMA) believes the folks over at American Top Team have a hit out on him.

‘The Black Beast’ is scheduled to make his Octagon return at February’s UFC 247 event in his backyard of Houston, Texas, where he will square off with divisional newcomer Ilir Latifi.

Lewis scored a split-decision victory over former WSOF heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov in his most recent effort at November’s UFC 244 in New York.

That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 34-year-old, as Derrick Lewis had previously suffered stoppage losses to former champions Junior dos Santos and Daniel Cormier respectively.

Meanwhile, Ilir Latifi (14-7 MMA) will be moving up to the heavyweight ranks following back-to-back losses inside the light heavyweight division.

Latifi suffered a KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir in his most recent effort, which was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Corey Anderson.

Speaking on the “UFC Unfiltered Podcast”, Derrick Lewis revealed that he believes the folks over at American Top Team have a hit out on him.

“I’m guessing (Latifi called for a fight with me) because I heard he’s training at American Top Team,” Lewis said in a recent interview with “UFC Unfiltered.”. “All of those guys have been calling me out left and right. Just about everybody over there – Greg Hardy, him, Junior Dos Santos. What’s the other guy’s name – the crazy one that just fought? Colby … They got a hit out on me.”

Derrick Lewis continued:

“Even Shawn Jordan (was) over there, too. They’ve been training for me for years – all their guys. Just about every guy over there I’ve fought already. They feel like they’ve got the recipe out on me.”

