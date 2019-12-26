Tyron Woodley accepts challenge from Leon Edwards

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley got in the Christmas spirit this evening by accepting a challenge from Leon Edwards.

The Birmingham native, Edwards, had challenged Woodley to a showdown at March’s UFC event in London.

’The Chosen One’ initially shut down the idea of traveling overseas for a fight, but it seems the Holiday season has given him time to reconsider.

Tyron Woodley took to Instagram earlier tonight with the following message for ‘Rocky’.

“Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 @leon_edwardsmmawatch what you ask for. Now you about to get fucked clean up at the crib!

#NoChills #UFCLondon #March21#MainEvent #Redemption –

@ufc send me that lil fancy flier to post!”

Woodley has not stepped foot in the Octagon since surrendering his title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235.

Prior to the defeat, ‘T-Wood’ had successfully defended the strap against Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson.

As for Leon Edwards, ‘Rocky’ will enter UFC London riding an eight-fight win streak which has seen him score victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson, Vicente Luque, among others.

UFC London is set to take place March 21, 2020 from the O2 Arena.

The welterweight clash between Woodley and Edwards will serve as the evenings main event.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards square off in the headliner of UFC London on March 21? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom December 25, 2019

