UFC 260: ‘Miocic vs. Ngannou 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 260 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by a rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

The UFC’s reigning heavyweight kingpin, Miocic (20-3 MMA), will enter tonight’s headliner coming off back-to-back victories over Daniel Cormier. In his most recent effort at UFC 252, Stipe defeated ‘DC’ by way of unanimous decision to retain his coveted title.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou has gone 4-1 since losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 in January of 2018. ‘The Predator’ will enter UFC 260 on a four-fight winning streak, with all four of those wins coming by way of first round knockout. In his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 249, Ngannou needed just 20-seconds to dispose of top contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Tonight’s UFC 260 event is co-headlined by a key welterweight fight featuring former division champion Tyron Woodley taking on perennial contender Vicente Luque.

Woodley (19-6-1 MMA) will be hoping to snap his current three-fight losing skid when he squares off with Luque this evening. ‘The Chosen One’ is coming off a TKO loss to Colby Covington in his most recent effort, which was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque will enter UFC 260 on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Randy Brown and Niko Price in his most recent efforts. ‘The Silent Assassin’ has gone 8-1 over his past nine fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 260 main card is the return of Sean O’Malley who is set to take on Thomas Almeida in a bantamweight contest.

O’Malley (12-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a first round TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. That loss served as the first of O’Malley’s career, but he hasn’t really accepted it as such.

Meanwhile, Thomas Almeida (22-4 MMA) will be looking to spoiler at UFC 260, this while attempting to snap his current three-fight losing skid. The Brazilian has not tasted victory since November of 2016, when he earned a TKO victory over Albert

