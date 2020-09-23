Darren Till scoffs at comments from King James: “Colby Covington would tear LeBron James a new arsehole”

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till said that welterweight star Colby Covington “would tear LeBron James a new arsehole” if they fought.

Covington has been chirping James in the media as of late, which prompted the NBA superstar for the LA Lakers recently to suggest Covington would be making a mistake stepping into the ring with him. That led to Covington taking a shot at James’ fans, saying that James wouldn’t even last 10 seconds with him in the Octagon. The banter between Covington and James has been the talk of the town as of late.

Till, the UFC middleweight star, saw the back-and-forth between Covington and James and decided to pipe in with his own opinion on the matter. According to Till, a fight between Covington and James would be a one-sided beating in Covington’s favor. Check out below what Till wrote on his Twitter.

Please tell me I have not just seen a video of lebron saying Colby would shit his pants in the ring with him?

Colby may be an arsehole, in fact a funny arsehole cos so many peoples love getting offended.

But Colby Covington would tear lebron James a new arsehole then rawdog him.. — D (@darrentill2) September 23, 2020

Till certainly makes a fair point concerning Covington. He is a polarizing figure, no doubt about it. But many people hate him because of the things he says and the things he does outside of the Octagon. When it comes to the fighting part of it, Covington is one of the best in the world. You can say what you want about his antics outside of the cage, but you can’t say he’s not a dominant fighter inside the Octagon just like Till is suggesting here with how a dream fight against James would go.

Do you agree with Darren Till about Colby Covington vs. LeBron James?