Darren Till says Marvin Vettori would’ve been the “easiest fight” of his career: “You are a walking punch bag”

Darren Till has blasted Marvin Vettori after the Italian said he was suspicious of Till’s injury and wondered if it even happened.

Till and Vettori were set to headline this Saturday’s card. But, just over a week out, it was revealed the Englishman was out of the fight with a broken collarbone. It was disappointing news for Till who was confident he would’ve gotten back in the win column in a big way against Vettori.

“@marvinvettori whats up with you mate? You missing a few cells or something?

If only you f*****g knew what I went through this camp to get 2 fight you. Inside & outside the gym! Let’s have it right mate you were going to be my easiest fight, You are a walking punch bag who’s tough,” Till wrote on Instagram. “Nothing more & nothing less. So keep ur bitter mouth shut. For you or anyone to even think for one minute I’d pull out of a fight with some bullshit excuse makes me howl. Every fight camp I guarantee I train through way harsher injuries than you and 90% of the roster. What you want me to do? I’ve broke my f*****g collarbone u utter moron.

“Make sure u win Saturday. & here’s some advice u ugly looking lord of the rings ork motherf****r,” Till continued. “Just be happy for ur peers, Be happy the fact adesanya beat u, Be happy the fact I was going to school u, & be happy ur at the top in one of the most devastating sports in the world, Stop being a hater u bum. And ur not from Italy uve lived in California most of ur life u lying bastard. I’ll tag u in my x-ray so u can sleep easy tonight.”

There is no question Darren Till was not happy with Marvin Vettori for saying he faked an injury. With the way they trash-talked one another in the lead-up to the fight, perhaps the promotion looks to rebook the fight if the Italian wins on Saturday. For Till, however, the focus is on recovery and getting back in there once he’s fully healthy.

