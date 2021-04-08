Jorge Masvidal says he would’ve ended up in jail if he did TUF with Colby Covington: “I was for sure going to end up in handcuffs”

Jorge Masvidal has an interesting reason why he didn’t end up coaching The Ultimate Fighter against Colby Covington.

When the UFC announced the return of the show, all the signs pointed to Masvidal and Covington serving as the coaches. Dana White said the coaches would be welterweights. Yet, as the UFC wanted to have a full capacity crowd in Jacksonville, those plans changed. The promotion decided to book Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 and Covington was left on the outside looking in.

Now, as the new TUF coaches have been picked in Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, Masvidal says there was never a chance he would’ve coached against Covington.

“That was never an official call. They were throwing things out, everybody is calling me out, everybody wants to fight me,” Masvidal said to ESPN. “They are throwing numerous things out at a time. Me being a coach on The Ultimate Fighter with Colby was probably never going to happen because I was for sure going to end up in handcuffs. You can’t pay me enough money to hear this idiot, nah it’s not happening. You can’t pay me enough money to have to do six weeks with this f*****g idiot. I would have gone to jail for a fact and I’m not trying to go to jail.”

Although Jorge Masvidal didn’t want to coach TUF against Colby Covington, it would’ve been phenomenal TV if they did. They have an intense rivalry. The trash-talk would’ve also added to the hype of the show which lost a lot of its appeal for years now.

Instead of coaching TUF, Masvidal will get his much-desired rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 on April 24. He hasn’t fought since he lost a decision to Usman back in July on Fight Island, in a fight, he took on short notice.

Would you have liked to see Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington coach TUF?