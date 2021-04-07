Jorge Masvidal says he got kicked out of ATT for “trying to assault” Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal was removed from American Top Team for a brief time before being allowed back in due to his feud with Colby Covington.

As Covington and Masvidal’s relationship turned sour, both men trashed one another on social media and in interviews. That then turned into them getting into arguments at the gym. After that, according to Masvidal, both men were kicked out by Dan Lambert.

“Colby’s that one person and I always say this, when I see him, it is a free pay-per-view right there. He knows that and that’s why he used to make videos going ‘this guy’s so unprofessional and he tried to fight me on the street.’ I got kicked out of the gym for trying to assault him one time,” Masvidal said to ESPN. “I used to go to spots that he would frequent a lot and got the police called on me and things like that. I know a lot of people think, man you’re an idiot, you’re a professional fighter why would you do that. Because I f*****g feel like it and nobody tells me what to do. It is more loyalty to me. You can’t do something wrong to someone I love, it just isn’t going to happen.”

After some time away, Masvidal says he was let back in the gym but Covington left ATT for good. Since then, the two have continued to trade shots. Many thought they would end up fighting one another in 2021. However, “Gamebred” is set to rematch Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. Covington, meanwhile, isn’t booked and hasn’t fought since he beat Tyron Woodley in September.

For now, the rivalry between Masvidal and Covington is alive and well. The hope for many fans is they two can settle their differences inside the Octagon, which would be a massive fight.

