Darren Till says he’s at a “f**king low point” in his UFC career: “It’s so f*cking frustrating for me at the same time because I know my potential”

UFC star Darren Till has admitted he’s at a low point in his career after withdrawing from his UFC London fight against Jack Hermansson.

In the wake of four losses in his last five bouts, it was clear to see that Darren Till needed to go back to the drawing board. So, that’s exactly what he did, mixing up his training in Liverpool with some work in Sweden at Allstars – with a particularly notable friendship brewing between himself and Khamzat Chimaev.

He was hoping to show off some of his new skills next weekend at UFC London but unfortunately, a leg injury ensured that ‘The Gorilla’ will have to wait a bit longer.

During a recent interview, the 29-year-old opened up on the difficulties he’s having with where he’s at in his career.

“It’s just so frustrating at this point in my career,” Till said. “I’m happy for the way English MMA is going – to see all these up-and-comers, Tom (Aspinall), Paddy [Pimblett], Muhammad [Mokaev], all these guys. I’m so happy to see them in the position they’re in. But it’s so f***ing frustrating for me at the same time because I know my potential. I’m not downing anyone, but I’m the f***ing best out there and I know that.

“It’s just such a f***ing depressing time for me at the moment because listen, trolls don’t bother me. But it’s just these f*cking comments and all these – even fighters – and they’re like, ‘Oh, he pulled out.’ I’m like, ‘Mate, come to the gym and I’ll f***ing take you out.’ It’s just so frustrating for me right now. It really is. I’m at a f***ing low point.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

