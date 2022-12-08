Darren Till reveals he’s only seen his newborn daughter once because of UFC 282 training camp: “I’ve cut no corners, I’ve absolutely given my all”

Darren Till has made a lot of sacrifices for his UFC 282 training camp.

Till is returning for the first time in over a year as he takes on Dricus Du Plessis. Given he is on a two-fight losing skid, the Brit made some changes to his training, most notably going out to Thailand. With that, he says he has only seen his newborn child once, the day she was born. After that, he flew to Thailand to begin training camp.

“I had a newborn child about 13 weeks ago and I’ve only seen her once because I flew out to Thailand the day after she was born after for training camp,” Till told Mirror Sports. “So, I’ve cut no corners, I’ve absolutely given my all. When you’re one of the best and you do that, it’s all you can do. It’s going to show, my gas tank and conditioning are unbelievable. I’ve trained hard and done everything I can, what more can you ask for? That’s what the elites are meant to do, when you don’t cut any corners, good things happen.”

Although the sacrifices were hard, Darren Till believes it is had made him the best fighter possible. He has a ton of confidence going into his fight, and believes he will get his hand raised.

If Till does beat Du Plessis at UFC 282, he says he plans to go right back home and be with his family.

“The mentality doesn’t change, when money isn’t motivating you and it’s the belt,” Till said. “You want your children to look at one and say that’s what my daddy achieved so they go in school with their heads held high. I’m out here sacrificing time with my kids, there’s a big purpose for it. I’d love to be home now with my kids watching Christmas films, but I’ve got purpose now. I’ve really missed my family. If you would have asked me a few years ago what I would have done after this fight I would have said to go and party, but now I just want to get back to my family and spend Christmas with them. I’ve really missed them because I haven’t been home.”

