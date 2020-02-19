Darren Till reveals DM’s he sent Donald Trump to try and get a visa for UFC 248

Darren Till has been sending DM’s to Donald Trump to try and get a visa for UFC 248.

Till was expected to fight Jared Cannonier on the card but Cannonier recently announced that he was injured and needed surgery. So, Till changed his focus from fighting ‘The Killa Gorilla’ to being the backup/replacement fighter for Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

However, for that to happen Darren Till will first need to get his visa issues sorted out. The Liverpool native endured visa complications prior to his last Octagon appearance at UFC 244 and things are not getting any easier this time around.

In fact, Till has gone as far as reaching out to the President of The United States, Donald Trump for assistance in 2020.

“If you seen my DM’s you’d just f*cking cry your eyes out. Trumps in there I’ve been saying like, ‘hey don’t blank me’ and stuff like that. But you know I don’t think he’s going to see that,” Darren Till said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

For what Darren Till has been saying to the President is pretty simple. He just wants a visa but after Trump never responded he told him to not ‘blank’ him.

“So, the last message I said to him, ‘can I get a visa for UFC 248 mate, please. Would appreciate it massively’ and then he didn’t reply,” he said. “Then I’ve put, ‘hey don’t blank me’.

While Till was on the phone, he sent another DM to Trump to try to get a visa.

“‘Mate this is urgent, do me this favor please,’ Till wrote.

Currently, to no surprise, Trump has yet to respond to the DM’s from Till. But, the Englishman said it was worth a shot.

Till is coming off his middleweight debut at UFC 244 where he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by split-decision. The win snapped his two-fight losing streak after being KO’d by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Tyron Woodley for the belt. When and who he will fight next is unknown at this time.

What do you make of Darren Till sending DM’s to Donald Trump to try and get a visa for UFC 248? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/18/2020.