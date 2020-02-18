Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury is “nervous” for heavyweight rematch

Boxing heavyweight Deontay Wilder believes that rival Tyson Fury is “nervous” ahead of the pair’s highly-anticipated rematch this weekend.

Wilder and Fury first met in December 2018 and went back-and-forth for 12 championship rounds in a “Fight of the Year” contender that ended in a controversial split draw. Fans have been clamoring for the two rivals to run it back ever since and this weekend they finally will look to settle their differences inside the ring. The rematch takes place this Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the rematch, Wilder spoke to reporters and said that he believes Fury is “nervous” for their fight this weekend. Here’s what Wilder said.

“Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous. I really feel he’s very, very nervous from the first time what happened. When you knock a person down and give them a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did that to you and how they did it,” Wilder said (via MMAFighting.com).

“When you’re going back in there with them a second time to relive that moment all over again, it has to be stressful. You definitely can’t sleep at night.”

Wilder is referring to the 12th round of the first fight, when he knocked Fury down in brutal fashion. Everyone thought Fury was down for the count, but somehow he pulled an “Undertaker” moment and managed to rise from the dead. Wilder is clearly confident he will be able to catch Fury with a big shot once again, only this time he believes he will turn his rival’s lights out. Fury, though, has been training hard for this camp so that won’t be the case.

Do you agree with what Deontay Wilder said about Tyson Fury ahead of their rematch this weekend?

