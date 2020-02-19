Report | Canelo Alvarez finally interested in Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy, eyes September fight

Canelo Alvarez is reportedly now interested in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Alvarez and Golovkin first met in September of 2017 where they fought to a draw. They had an immediate rematch one year later, which Alvarez won a majority decision.

However, both decisions were considered controversial, as some thought “GGG” should have got the nod from judges. Canelo’s two previous bouts with Golovkin proved to be his toughest fights to date, excluding his loss to Floyd Mayweather.

Now, following a year and a half of people asking for the trilogy, Canelo Alvarez is open to the idea according to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic. He is also looking at having the fight happen in September.

Sources: Canelo Alvarez has expressed interest in fighting Gennadiy Golovkin in September after previously showing little interest in a trilogy bout. Alvarez plans to campaign at 168 pounds so GGG would likely have to move up from 160. DAZN has long tried to finalize the fight — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 18, 2020

“Sources: Canelo Alvarez has expressed interest in fighting Gennadiy Golovkin in September after previously showing little interest in a trilogy bout,” Coppinger tweets. “Alvarez plans to campaign at 168 pounds so GGG would likely have to move up from 160. DAZN has long tried to finalize the fight.”

As Coppinger points out, weight is a big concern and a possible hurdle in the trilogy happening.

Then there’s the issue of weight. Would Golovkin want to compete at 168? Lots of work remains but growing optimism that we’ll finally see Canelo-GGG 3 https://t.co/H2TzRkIleg — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 18, 2020

“Then there’s the issue of weight. Would Golovkin want to compete at 168? Lots of work remains but growing optimism that we’ll finally see Canelo-GGG 3,” he added.

Canelo Alvarez last fought back in November where he moved up two weight classes to fight Sergey Kovalev. He ended up knocking out the Russian in the 11th round to win the WBO light heavyweight title. With the win, he became a four-weight world champion.

It is expected the Mexican star will fight Billy Joe Saunders on May 2 in his next title defense.

Gennady Golovkin, meanwhile, became a champion once again in his last fight after beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko by decision to win the IBF and IBO middleweight titles. Before that, he knocked out Steve Rolls to return to the win column after the loss to Alvarez.

Given both Alvarez and GGG fight on DAZN, the trilogy should be easy to make. But, both will need to win their next fight in order for it to happen.

Who do you think will win the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin if it happens? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/18/2020.