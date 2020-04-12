Darren Till responds to trolls taunting fighters from the safety of their homes

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till took to social media to respond to the trolls who taught MMA fighters from the safety of their homes.

One of the biggest problems with MMA fans since the introduction of social media has been how easy it is for them to go online and talk smack from the safety of their computer screens. Fighters are used to dealing with harassment and trolling from fans on a daily basis, and now Till has fired back at those who have trolled him specifically.

Below, take a look at Till’s Twitter, where he used his experience with Mike Perry as a comparison to how the trolls have treated him during his career.

When they meet you pic.twitter.com/QkyyZI3uZI — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 12, 2020

Trolls taunting fighters from the safety of their homes pic.twitter.com/czRYuyGYSD — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 12, 2020

It’s a funny take on trolls by Till and he used his on-again/off-again friendship/rivalry with Perry as a comparison. The two first met back at UFC Poland a few years back when Till knocked out Donald Cerrone. They posed for pictures doing the “fist pose” but also were seen jawing at each other with only the Octagon separating them. Considering both men are now in different weight classes, it’s likely not a fight we’ll be seeing anytime soon, but it was a humorous rivalry nonetheless.

Till made his middleweight debut at UFC 244 last November and defeated top contender Kelvin Gastelum via split decision to emerge as a top-10 fighter at 185lbs. The Brit was then set to take on Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Dublin this August, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC schedule is in flux right now. There’s still a chance that Till could fight Whittaker at that event, but it’s no sure thing now considering the entire UFC and pro sports schedule, in general, is backed up.

What do you think of these memes from Darren Till regarding trolls?