Pro Wrestlers react to Ronda Rousey and her comments about “Real Fighters”

Professional wrestlers for WWE took to social media to comment on Ronda Rousey and her recent comments about what “real fighters” are.

Rousey made headlines this week when she criticized professional wrestling fans and then doubled down on it by calling wrestling matches “fake fights for fun,” insinuating what MMA fighters do is far more difficult and tougher. The comments were highly controversial and have led to a mostly negative reaction that Rousey did not expect.

The comments left a bad taste in the mouths of both professional wrestling and MMA fans, who felt Rousey turned her back on those that made her famous. Now, some pro wrestlers are coming out and standing up for themselves after Rousey dissed them, though some supported her as well. Take a look at a sample of what some of WWE’s superstars wrote on their social media.

Shinsuke Nakamura on Rousey:

Both bet life

Lana on Rousey:

I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen!

Nia Jax on Rousey:

I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch

Lexi Kaufman on Rousey:

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake”

Shayna Baszler on Rousey:

HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!!

What did you make of Ronda Rousey and her comments about what “real fighters” are?