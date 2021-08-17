Darren Till plans to finish Derek Brunson in round one and establish himself as a true contender

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till believes he’ll beat Derek Brunson in the first round of their upcoming main event clash.

It’s been over a year since we last saw “The Gorilla” over on Fight Island when he lost a close decision to former champion Robert Whittaker. Now, after his return bout against Marvin Vettori earlier this year was cancelled, he’s ready to get back into the Octagon on September 4 to meet the in-form Derek Brunson.

During an appearance on the return of The MMA Hour last night, Till made it clear that he’s picturing a pretty positive comeback for himself next month.

“I just want to beat Derek Brunson in the first round, then we’ll see,” Till said. “I know I’ve got the tools to beat Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, Derek Brunson, Uriah Hall, Sean Strickland, all these guys. I know it.”

“I have visualizations of winning that belt,” Till continued. “I truly believe it, I don’t just say it. With all the antics, that’s hyping fights. Don’t get it twisted, I don’t take this lightly. I wake up every day and put my soul, mind and body through hell and back.”

It was clear for anyone watching to see that Darren Till looks to be as fired up as he has been in a long time. In truth it’s not hard to see why, because while he’s coming off of a loss, it’s been well documented that Israel Adesanya is interested in a future showdown with the Liverpudlian.

If he decisively beats Brunson, who knows what his next fight could be.

