Stephen Thompson shares his thoughts on a potential “awesome” matchup with Israel Adesanya

Stephen Thompson has said he’s open to the idea of a future match-up with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Thompson, better known to the masses as “Wonderboy”, has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout the course of his time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s come within touching distance of the UFC welterweight title on multiple occasions only to fall short, and after his recent defeat to Gilbert Burns, many wonder whether or not he can ever challenge for the belt again.

If he fancies a change, though, some are suggesting that he makes the jump up to middleweight in order to tackle Israel Adesanya – something he’d entertain.

“I think it would be very fun. I think it would be an interesting matchup and win or lose with that, just stepping out there and fighting one of the best strikers in the UFC would just be amazing.”

“He’s got the reach, man. he’s got the length, he’s got great timing, (he’s) a scary opponent. But me being who I am and wanting to fight the best guys, the best strikers and me, you, know, considering myself one of the best strikers, why not? You know what I mean, I think that would be awesome. It would be (an) awesome fight, for sure,”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

From a technical point of view it’s pretty easy to see why fans would be interested to see this happen, and given how open Adesanya is to the idea of something fresh, perhaps it’d only take one or two middleweight wins for Thompson to make this happen.

