Dustin Poirier names two candidates as likely next opponents

Dustin Poirier has put himself in the perfect position to name his next opponent. The Louisiana-native has amassed one of the most impressive records in the game including back-to-back stoppage wins against Conor McGregor in his last two fights.

With two clashes in their trilogy currently standing in the top-5 highest-selling UFC pay-per-views ever; there will always be an argument for Poirier and McGregor running the fight back for a fourth time.

But with the Irishman sidelined at least until the end of the year, Poirier has two other potential dance partners in mind.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, the 32 year old said that either one of Charles Oliveira or Nate Diaz could be his next opponent.

“Both are potential opponents. I need to have my phone ring and talk to the UFC about their plans and what we’re going to do,” said Poirier.

As the number one-ranked 155lb-er, the former interim champion is clearly the most-deserving of a title shot against Oliveira. That bout certainly looks the most likely, and he expects a fourth dance with McGregor to still be on the table after that.

“I think I’m the clear cut number one guy who should be fighting for the belt,” said Poirier. “I think after the fight, Dana even said that was the next thing that was going to happen… I don’t know what’s going to happen but I have a feeling we’ll find out soon.”

Despite being in pole position to have a crack at the gold, Poirier may well decide that he’d prefer to go the ‘money fight’ route. Despite being outside of the rankings and riding a two-fight losing streak; Diaz is a fan-favourite and a known driver of PPV numbers.

The Stockton native’s own encounters with McGregor sit in the top-10 for highest-selling PPV’s of all-time. Poirier was originally scheduled to fight Diaz in 2018 and will know full well that if he finally goes toe-to-toe with the resilient veteran it’s sure to be a massive payday.

I knew you was a pussy bitch that’s 2-0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 12, 2021

For his part, Diaz has been talking up the fight online. Poirier though, has accused him of selling ‘wolf tickets.’

“Wolf tickets, Ariel. Wolf tickets… You know how these negotiations go, unless they’re (the UFC) talking to him, nothing’s been offered to me. I haven’t spoken to the UFC. I can’t say the same thing for Nate. But like I said, I think they will call me soon.”

Would you rather see Poirier fight Diaz or Olivera?