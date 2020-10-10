Nate Diaz suggests Dan Hooker is the “number one welterweight right now”

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz took to social media this evening where he proclaimed Dan Hooker as the “number welterweight right now”.

While Hooker (20-9 MMA) is undoubtedly a great fighter, he currently is not in the conversation for title contention at 170-pounds.

So why would the ‘Stockton Slugger’ make such a suggestion you ask? Well the answer is simple. To get under the skin of top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

Earlier this week Nate Diaz (20-12) took to Twitter where he shared the following video of Dan Hooker’s 2018 first round knockout victory over Gilbert Burns.

That video caught the attention of Hooker’s good friend and reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who replied: “That’s a good ass fight!”

Late this evening Nate Diaz responded to ‘Stylebender’ where he proclaimed Dan Hooker to be the “number one welterweight right now”.

Your boys the #1 welterweight right now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2020

While Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) may have lost that previous lightweight contest against ‘The Hangman’, the Brazilian is currently one of the welterweight divisions top contenders.

‘Durinho’ is currently riding a six-fight win streak, with his four most recent victories coming at 170-pounds.

It was expected that Gilbert Burns would challenge Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight title at UFC 256. However, the bout was recently postponed because ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ required more time to prepare.

As for Nate Diaz, the Stockton native has not stepped foot inside of the Octagon since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 this past November. That loss was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Some fans and analysts, including Ariel Helwani, have called for Gilberts Burns to take another fight instead of waiting for Kamaru Usman to be ready. However, for obvious reasons, ‘Durinho’ is willing to wait for his shot at UFC gold.

What do you think of Nate Diaz suggesting that Dan Hooker is the number one welterweight because he previously knocked out top contender Gilbert Burns?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 10, 2020