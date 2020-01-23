Darren Till ‘hopeful’ he can still fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 248

Darren Till may still be able to fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 after all.

After Robert Whittaker, Cannonier’s original opponent, pulled out due to personal reasons many assumed Till would be the logical replacement and it was announced he was. But, he injured his ankle and UFC president Dana White said that fight was off.

Yet, Darren Till spoke to MMA journalist, Jim Edwards, where he revealed he can still fight at UFC 248. But, as of right now, he says his management hasn’t gotten a good enough offer to accept the scrap.

Spoke to @darrentill2 just a second ago, here’s what he said about replacing Whittaker and fighting Cannonier at #UFC248 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/imPVQoBYDV — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) January 22, 2020

“When I heard Rob was injured I was already working hard in the gym so we upped a but knowing I could get the call for Mar 7,” Darren Till said. “I’ve had a few little niggles, as always, but I’m still willing and able. My management haven’t gotten got the right deal yet, but I’m hopeful we can still make it happen. Mark my words, I’m scared no one.”

Darren Till recently came out and said he isn’t scared of anyone but Yoel Romero. But, he is looking to fight anyone and Jared Cannonier makes sense, especially with Israel Adesanya fighting Yoel Romero on the UFC 248 card.

Till is coming off his middleweight debut in the UFC, where he edged out a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. Before that, he had the back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title.

Jared Cannonier, meanwhile, is 3-0 since dropping down to 185-pounds with three stoppage wins. In his last fight, he knocked out Jack Hermansson, and also has wins over Anderson Silva and David Branch.

Whether or not Darren Till and the UFC will be able to come to an agreement is to be seen. But, the Englishman revealed he is able to fight at UFC 248.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/22/2020.