Roxanne Modafferi responds after being discredited by Maycee Barber’s father

Roxanne Modafferi picked up a massive upset over the weekend, walloping Maycee Barber to lopsided decision win on the UFC 246 undercard.

Unfortunately, Barber’s father has suggested this fight shouldn’t count as a true loss on his daughter’s record given that she sustained an ACL tear early in the fight.

“The work was in, the skill level at its peak her only way of defeat is if bad luck kissed her on the cheek,” Barber’s father wrote on Instagram, downplaying what was an incredible victory from Modafferi. “Ten seconds in, a complete ACL tear turned the probable into the unlikely. Though she had her moments and showed more heart than most have ever witnessed, the night night ended with a loss. However was it a loss.

“She was not beaten by a better skill set,” Barber added. “She was beaten by one unfortunate step and turn of events. That is out of her control. The victory we take from this is we now know we have the highest level of heart to match the highest level of skill in the game. I have seen how athletes react when this injury occurs. Very, very few stay standing, let alone fight an MMA fight for 15 minutes and still survive. That is insane.”

It did not take long for Modafferi to catch wind of this statement. As expected, the always classy fighter seems willing to brush these comments off, and says she still respects Barber for being a warrior.

Meh, fathers are supposed to be biased and say stupid things. Mine used to say, “I’m proud of you…so are you retiring yet?” Not anymore, though. 🙂 At least she didn’t say it. I still respect Macyee for being a warrior. https://t.co/aeulab0edj — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) January 22, 2020

