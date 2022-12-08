Darren Till explains how he started training with “big c**t” Marvin Vettori: “One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met”

Darren Till recently started training with Marvin Vettori.

Till and Vettori were booked to fight in April of 2021 but the Brit was forced out of an injury. After that, Vettori took shots at Till, and since then, the two have taken shots at one another with many thinking they will end up fighting.

Yet, ahead of Till’s UFC 282 fight, he was in Thailand training when he saw Vettori there and the two began training.

“I was wrestling in the cage at Tiger Muay Thai and I seen this big c*** come in and I thought who the f*** is that? And he’s turned round and it’s Marvin and I’ve thought, ‘Oh, s*** it’s on,” Till said to talkSPORT. “We just shook hands and got some work in straight away. None of this pussyfooting around, like, ‘Oh, I might fight you soon, so we won’t train together.’ We just went at it with each other and the next day and the next day.

Although they didn’t like one another before that, the two got along well but Till still isn’t ruling out them fighting one day. But, the Brit was also impressed how nice Vettori was.

“I’m that guy, I beef with everyone and when I see them you know what type of beef it is. It’s just fight beef, don’t take it too personally,” Till added. “I thought Marvin actually would, but he was super cool. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Maybe we’ll fight one day but I can’t say nothing but good things about him after meeting him.”

Darren Till, as mentioned, is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis. The Brit is looking to snap his two-fight losing skid as he’s lost back-to-back main event scraps against Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker. Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, does not have his next fight booked and is coming off a loss to Whittaker.

