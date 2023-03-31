Darren Till confident he can return to the UFC in 2-3 years and become a world champion: “Most of the UFC champions are 34 or 35”

Darren Till believes he can return to the UFC and become a world titleholder.

Till was recently released by the promotion, and “The Gorilla” claims this was done at his own request. Till claimed to have received multiple “crazy” offers since his UFC departure. A rumor has floating around of a boxing match with Logan Paul being in the works, but for now, it’s best to take that with a grain of salt.

Darren Till Still Has UFC Title Aspirations

While Till isn’t likely to have trouble finding work in combat sports overall, he still has dreams of becoming a UFC champion. He told Neue Online Casinos that his ultimate goal isn’t out of reach (h/t MMAMania.com).

“100 percent I want the middleweight belt,” Till told Neue Online Casinos. “My aspirations haven’t changed in that sense. Money comes and money goes, but I’ve still got that mindset that I’m only 30. Most of the UFC champions are 34 or 35 — so I know I can do it. I just need to be directed in the right way and make sure my body is fit and healthy and my mind is too. Regardless of how much money I make outside the UFC, ultimately my goal is to be back having those big fights in the UFC within two to three years.”

Till has gone 1-5 in his last six outings. His last pro MMA win was back in 2019 when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision. It’s been a rough stretch for Darren Till, who once had an undefeated record of 17-0-1. Even with the move from welterweight to middleweight, “The Gorilla” hasn’t found the same success he had before falling short in his 2018 UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Tyron Woodley.

Whether or not Till can achieve his goal of returning to the UFC and becoming a champion remains to be seen, but he’ll need to focus on life outside the most recognized MMA promotion for now.