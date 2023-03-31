Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal can leapfrog Colby Covington with an impressive performance at UFC 287: “Come get this biscuit, come get this two-piece”

Daniel Cormier doesn’t think fans should dismiss the possibility of seeing Jorge Masvidal challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Masvidal is currently focused on sharing the Octagon with Gilbert Burns, as the two will collide at UFC 287 on April 8. Their welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event, with the UFC Middleweight Championship fight between titleholder Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya snagging top billing.

While “Gamebred” has lost three bouts in a row, Daniel Cormier believes Masvidal’s popularity can get him another 170-pound title opportunity against “Rocky.” Here’s what the UFC Hall of Famer said on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie.com).

“If you’re in Miami, it’s going to be a pro-Masvidal crowd,” Cormier said. “He wins, gets in the middle of the octagon, and tells Joe Rogan, ‘I want Leon Edwards. Come get this biscuit, come get this two-piece.’ Dude, the world’s going to go crazy and Dana will look at that and go, ‘Hey, man – there’s a lot of history to that.’

“(If) this guy wins impressively, with his star power, I could see him right in the conversation for a fight against Leon Edwards.”

UFC President Dana White has insisted that Colby Covington is next in line for a shot at the championship. Edwards has expressed interest in a showdown with Masvidal given their history. There was a backstage incident involving “Gamebred” and “Rocky” following a UFC London event back in 2019. After exchanging words during Masvidal’s interview, “Gamebred” approached Edwards and punched him in the face, which caused a cut.

Time will tell if Dana White sticks to his guns or if Jorge Masvidal will have such a blow away performance over “Durinho” that he’ll be awarded the title fight against Leon Edwards instead of Covington. Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Edwards’ next UFC Welterweight Championship defense.