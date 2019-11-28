Darren Till calls for co-main event slot at UFC 246

Darren Till is hoping to be a part of January’s UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone event, as the Liverpool native has called out Robert Whittaker.

Earlier this afternoon news broke that former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor would be returning to the cage on January 18 in Las Vegas for a welterweight scrap with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

The long rumored matchup will serve as the headliner of January’s pay-per-view event.

Shortly following the announcement, UFC middleweight contender Darren Till took to Instagram where he called out former division champion Robert Whittaker for UFC 246’s co-main event slot.

“Surely they need a co-main event? @robwhittakermma let’s go! #LowTopTing 🦍”

Till (18-2-1 MMA) made his middleweight debut earlier this month at UFC 244 in New York, where he scored a split-decision victory over top-ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum.

That win snapped a two-fight losing streak for ‘The Gorilla’, as Till had previously suffered stoppage losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal respectively.

As for Robert Whittaker, ‘The Reaper’ was last seen in action at October’s UFC 243 event, where he surrendered his middleweight world title to Israel Adesanya by way of second round knockout.

That loss snapped a nine-fight win streak for Whittaker, who had scored victories over Yoel Romero (x2), Ronaldo Souza, Derek Brunson, Uriah Hall among others in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Whittaker and Till have already verbally agreed to fight. However, those initial agreements were made for UFC London, which falls later in the 2020 calendar year.

Would you like to see a middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Robert Whittaker serve as the co-headliner of January’s UFC 246 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 28, 2019

Stay tuned to BJPENN.com for all your mixed martial arts news!