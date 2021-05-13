Daniel Cormier weighs in on Stipe Miocic’s plan to bulk up for a Francis Ngannou trilogy

Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the idea of Stipe Miocic bulking up for a potential trilogy fight against Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this year, Ngannou finally made his way to the top of the heavyweight division by knocking out Stipe Miocic to claim the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Now, the expectation is that he’ll defend his belt against Derrick Lewis with Jon Jones not too far behind him.

Former champion Miocic clearly wants to get back to a title shot and if he eventually does so, he’ll clearly want to be prepared.

During a recent chat with Ariel Helwani, his former foe Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on whether or not bulking up is the right approach for Stipe.

“I thought he was way too small going in there the last time,” Cormier said. “I even asked him about it in the fighter meeting. I’m like, ‘Man, do you think maybe you should get a little bigger?’ He’s like, ‘I only lost weight because I’m training so hard. It wasn’t to be faster,’ this, that and the other. I think it is a great idea by Miocic. Does it change anything in a rematch? I am not certain. … Great idea by Miocic, you gotta change something if you want a different result. I am just not certain if it is enough because of Ngannou’s ability to knock him out.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania

Cormier is well aware of what Miocic is capable of after going 1-2 against him in their own trilogy, but as he suggests, it may well not be enough to stop the steam train that is Francis Ngannou.

Do you think it’s possible for Stipe Miocic to beat Francis Ngannou in a potential trilogy fight? If so, how will he get the job done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!