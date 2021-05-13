Mike Perry slams J’Leon Love for suggesting he’s about to lose his UFC contract: “My day will come. Your day has past”

UFC fighter Mike Perry has lashed out at J’Leon Love for suggesting that he could be about to lose his place on the UFC roster.

Perry is in the midst of a notable skid in his UFC run, going 3-7 in his last 10 fights including two back-to-back defeats. In addition to that, Perry has also been embroiled in the Jake Paul-MMA saga after his recent sparring session with the YouTuber turned pro boxer.

Whilst training with Paul, Perry also met boxer J’Leon Love – and after some disagreements between Paul and Perry on how the sparring went, “Platinum” turned his attention towards a potential fight against Love.

When J’Leon laughed it off and suggested Perry is on the verge of becoming a free agent, Mike snapped back.

Stop talking about me. I’m working. My day will come. Your day has past. I’ll have a date on paperwork and you’ll still be talking. Make sure you and your boss watch the show. Stay tuned ! 💨 https://t.co/w1tM15xlmw — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 13, 2021

Love: “Y’all pussy for real. Big mad because I hurt your favorite UFC fighters feelings. They ain’t going to do shit and neither are y’all. @PlatinumPerry damn near about to lose his UFC contract next.”

Perry: “Stop talking about me. I’m working. My day will come. Your day has past. I’ll have a date on paperwork and you’ll still be talking. Make sure you and your boss watch the show. Stay tuned!”

It’s no secret that many fans want to see Mike Perry being given help with some of his behavioural issues. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen but one thing is for sure – Mike is planning on sticking around at the elite level in MMA, and he probably wouldn’t be opposed to a few boxing fights either.

What do you think the future holds for Mike Perry in mixed martial arts? Do you think he’ll opt to make the shift over to boxing in the next few months or years? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!