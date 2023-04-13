Daniel Cormier warns Nate Diaz that he’s in for a “very tough fight” against Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier is warning Nate Diaz that he’s in for a ‘very tough fight’ against Jake Paul.

The announcement came yesterday, April 12th, that a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had been booked for August 5th, 2023, to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Daniel Cormier has his own thoughts on the Diaz vs Paul fight, and shared them on his YouTube channel:

“I don’t know how much I like it. I don’t know how much I like the fight, based on two things. Jake’s big for him, Jake’s gonna be big for Diaz. And Jake also is improving as a boxer, but Jake can also hit Nate. And that’s the worry. Nate is a guy that does get hit, because Nate’s tough. Nate got hit by Masvidal, Nate got hit by Tony Ferguson. And we know who Tony Ferguson is today opposed to who Tony Ferguson was before. Nate can be hit. And this guy’s gonna be bigger than Nate, this guy’s gonna be fighting in a ruleset that benefits him. This guy is going to be difficult. It’s going to be a very tough fight for Diaz, just because he has to be so aware.”

Concluding, Daniel Cormier voiced where his concerns lie (h/t MMANews):

“Nate Diaz doesn’t get tired. So if Nate’s gonna have an opportunity to win this fight, Nate has gotta set a high pace early and he’s gotta keep that pace going the entirety of the fight. And he has got to stay away from the right hand. Am I comfortable making a prediction on this fight? I don’t know. But if I’m having to guess, seeing ‘em both recently. I feel like the bigger, younger guy is generally who you would go with. And the bigger, younger, fresher guy is Paul. Paul has not been through the wars with Conor McGregor. Paul has not been through the wars of being in UFC championship fights with the best fighters in the world. He’s fresh, his toughest fight was against Tommy Fury. And he’s bigger. That is what I think may ultimately be one of the biggest issues that my boy Nate has to deal with when it comes to that fight. But if anyone can upset the apple cart, it’s Nate Diaz.”

Do you agree with Cormier’s comments concerning the upcoming match between Diaz and Paul? Who do you believe will come out victorious on August 5th?

