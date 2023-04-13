Aljamain Sterling issues bold prediction for upcoming title fight with Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: “That’s the plan with the way I’m training”

Aljamain Sterling is issuing a bold prediction for his upcoming title fight with Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

UFC 288 takes place on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event will feature Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) vs. Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) in a fight for the bantamweight championship title.

Cejudo has not fought since May of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via TKO at UFC 247. Following that victory, ‘Triple C’ announced his retirement from the sport.

In 2021, Cejudo took back that decision and advised he was ‘unretiring’.

Now, more than 3 years out of competition, Cejudo will re-enter the Octagon to face none other than ‘Funk Master’ for the championship belt.

Sterling, speaking with ‘Inside Fighting’ gave his prediction for his upcoming battle with Cejudo:

“I think I can stop him in the second round. That’s the plan with the way I’m training. I think he’s gonna be tough to get out of there in the first round. I think it’ll be a feeling out process, maybe trying to gas him out a little bit and get him on the back foot. If I can get him down, that’ll be ideal. Once I get the takedown secured, I just pound him, and either he gives up his neck for the submission or I pound him out.”

When asked about how much time he has left in the bantamweight division, Sterling responded (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think one, two – I think two at the most. Then it would be up to featherweight, see how I do with these guys over there. I mean I do a pretty good job in the room, just more so just getting acclimated to the weight, the strength and making sure I can compete with those guys.”

A bold prediction from Sterling for sure. Do you agree or do you think Cejudo can upset Sterling and capture the bantamweight belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!