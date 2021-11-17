Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on the greatest boxer in MMA history

Former UFC double champion and current fight analyst Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on who is the greatest boxer in MMA history.

There has been much chatter lately about who the best boxer in the sport of MMA is. Max Holloway has said that it’s him, but we’ve also had Petr Yan saying that he is, and now we even have someone like Sean Woodson saying he’s one of the best boxers in the game. There are plenty of fighters in mixed martial arts who are sharp with their hands, but if you ask Cormier, there is one fighter who stands out above the rest when it comes to boxing.

Taking to his social media to post a clip of the “DC and RC” show where he discussed with co-host Ryan Clark the greatest boxers of all time in MMA, Cormier went a bit off the board and picked someone who he believes is, technically, the best boxer to step into the cage.

“At No. 1, the greatest boxer in mixed martial arts history, and the greatest boxer to fight in the Octagon, is James Toney. James Toney may not have shown his ability in there but James Toney is No. 1 for me because guess what? Even though he got taken down and submitted by Randy (Couture), James Toney is the middleweight champ of the world. James Toney fought Bernard Hopkins, James Toney is one of the greatest boxers of all time. So Ryan, if we’re going to give Conor (McGregor) for fighting Floyd and being in a boxing match with one of the greatest of all time, then how can we omit James Toney who had an entire boxing career as one of the greatest we’ve ever seen?” Cormier said.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that the No. 1 greatest boxer of all time in mixed martial arts is James Toney?