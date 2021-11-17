Yair Rodriguez responds following praise by Max Holloway: “You are truly an inspiration for me”

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez responded following the praise from Max Holloway, saying “you are truly an inspiration for me.”

Rodriguez met Holloway in the main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 42 card. In what was an all-out war between two of the best featherweights in the sport, the fight went the full 25 minutes and both men left every bit of themselves inside of the Octagon. It was truly an incredible fight, and both men have shown an incredible amount of respect to each other following it. First, we had Holloway take to his social media to praise Rodriguez for their battle, and now we have Rodriguez coming out and saying nice things about Holloway.

Taking to his social media to respond after Holloway heaped praise upon him following their battle at UFC Vegas 42, Rodriguez commended the former UFC featherweight champion.

Yair Rodriguez: You are right about what you said. For some of us what happens in the octagon is the easiest part of life! You are truly an inspiration for me and I look forward to achieving something close to what you have done. I’ll keep on working and getting better and of course that we are AMIGOS!

For Rodriguez, despite losing to Holloway in this fight, his stock went up in defeat as he went a full, hard 25 minutes with one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. As for what’s next, it’s hard to say. Since it was such a tough fight, Rodriguez will likely need several months to rest up and recover. When he does return to the cage, the featherweight division could look much different. But a fight against Brian Ortega would make a lot of sense, too.

What do you think of this friendship between Yair Rodriguez and Max Holloway that has blossomed following their war at UFC Vegas 42?