Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon at UFC 274: “It’d be a sad day for the world of mixed martial arts if the ‘Cowboy’ went away”

MMA analyst Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon.

This Saturday night at UFC 274, we may well witness the swansong of not one, but two UFC legends. Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon will collide in a fight that many are surprised hasn’t happened already, given how long both men have been competing at the highest level in mixed martial arts.

They’ll finally come to blows at the weekend in Phoenix and if it does wind up being a retirement bout, nobody can deny just how impactful both have been throughout their respective UFC tenures.

Cerrone has had the better career out of the two, it’s fair to say, and Daniel Cormier focused on that when explaining why he’d be upset to see ‘Cowboy’ walk away.

“There’s a lot of rumblings that Cowboy may be walking away. It’d be a sad day for the world of mixed martial arts if the Cowboy went away. The dude has been the old gunslinger, rolling around in the wild Wild West, taking fights anytime, anyplace, anywhere.”

“If there’s ever a time where you look towards the end, you look towards the end against a guy like Lauzon, who was at the top during your heyday.”

“Cowboy hasn’t won for a bit. Interesting match-up.”

Do you think there’s a chance Donald Cerrone will retire after Saturday night?