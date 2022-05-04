Dan Hooker calls Justin Gaethje a “mug”, believes Charles Oliveira finishes him in Round 1 at UFC 274

Dan Hooker has backed Charlies Oliveira to finish Justin Gaethje when the two meet at UFC 274 this weekend.

While he may not always land himself in the win column, it’s hard to deny the entertainment value of someone like Dan Hooker. ‘Hangman’ always goes out there to put on a show and even if he comes up on the losing end, you can bet he’s going to go down swinging – or, at the very least, bounce back with a smile on his face.

The next step in his journey looks set to be a return to lightweight and if he can string a series of big wins together, there’s a slim chance he could meet the winner of this Saturday’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

The pair will battle it out over the UFC lightweight championship and in the mind of Hooker, it’s ‘Do Bronx’ who will get the job done.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Oliveira submission, round one. You know what, put that down as the headline! Dan Hooker says Justin Gaethje is a mug, round one submission! [laughs]”

If you couldn’t tell by the manner in which he was talking, we’re pretty sure he was shooting for a joke or two throughout the interview – especially in his predictions.

Still, if nothing else, it’s definitely gotten us thinking about what Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje would look like.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Dan Hooker? Does Justin Gaethje stand a chance against Charles Oliveira?