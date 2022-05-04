Dan Hooker calls Justin Gaethje a “mug”, believes Charles Oliveira finishes him in Round 1 at UFC 274

By
Harry Kettle
-
Dan Hooker
Image Credit: UFC

Dan Hooker has backed Charlies Oliveira to finish Justin Gaethje when the two meet at UFC 274 this weekend.

While he may not always land himself in the win column, it’s hard to deny the entertainment value of someone like Dan Hooker. ‘Hangman’ always goes out there to put on a show and even if he comes up on the losing end, you can bet he’s going to go down swinging – or, at the very least, bounce back with a smile on his face.

The next step in his journey looks set to be a return to lightweight and if he can string a series of big wins together, there’s a slim chance he could meet the winner of this Saturday’s main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

The pair will battle it out over the UFC lightweight championship and in the mind of Hooker, it’s ‘Do Bronx’ who will get the job done.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

“Oliveira submission, round one. You know what, put that down as the headline! Dan Hooker says Justin Gaethje is a mug, round one submission! [laughs]”

If you couldn’t tell by the manner in which he was talking, we’re pretty sure he was shooting for a joke or two throughout the interview – especially in his predictions.

Still, if nothing else, it’s definitely gotten us thinking about what Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje would look like.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Dan Hooker? Does Justin Gaethje stand a chance against Charles Oliveira?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Charles Oliveira believes Justin Gaethje’s only skill is his KO power: “That’s all he’s got, a hand”
  2. Paddy Pimblett shares his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274
  3. Justin Gaethje reveals the critical error he made in title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I’ll never do that again”
  4. Justin Gaethje says Charles Oliveira fight will come down to cardio: “Someone’s going to quit”
  5. Charles Oliveira reveals surprising gameplan for Justin Gaethje title fight: “I’ll exchange blows with the guy”