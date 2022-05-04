Kayla Harrison sends a warning to media following Julianna Pena’s “tomato cans” diss: “Listen, you and the media need to be careful”

Kayla Harrison has sent a warning to Julianna Pena in the wake of recent criticism from the UFC bantamweight champion.

While she may have re-signed with PFL, Kayla Harrison is still keeping her options open when it comes to seeking out new opponents. She’ll be getting back to action this weekend when taking on Marina Mokhnatkina at PFL 3 but in the future, there’s every chance she ventures out to other promotions in the name of really testing herself.

A few names come to mind with regards to who she’d take on, including Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

After the latter of those three criticized Harrison for the quality of opposition she’s facing, the Olympian used an interview with MMA Fighting to hit back – at the media.

“Listen, you and the media need to be careful,” Harrison said. “You’re going to get somebody hurt and it’s going to be on your hands, not mine. Because you’re going to get a girl hurt. You’re going to get her really, seriously hurt and it’s not going to be on my conscience because you guys did this.

“You guys gave her this platform and you allowed her to think that she could stand in a cage with me and beat me and you gave her this delusion. I mean it. You guys are to blame. If I ever get the pleasure of fighting her, whatever happens, I want all of you guys to go and look in the mirror and know that you did that. Cause you are stirring it and I am very frustrated that I can’t just beat her ass.”

“I think that in my opinion, she doesn’t respect me and I think I need to go earn her respect and that’s by fighting her,” Harrison said. “I think that will do it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Will we ever see Kayla Harrison vs Julianna Pena?