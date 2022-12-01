Daniel Cormier shares his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return

Daniel Cormier has shared his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return.

The 43 year old commentator believes McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion will return to action in 2023 and has given his insight into who he feels the Irishman will meet with inside the Octagon next.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he lost to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) via TKO.

Following that loss, McGregor had to undergo leg surgery, rehabilitation and training to get him ready to return to the cage. ‘Notorious’ has been keeping fans abreast of his training and physique on social media.

It was during a recent episode of ESPN ‘MMA’s DC & RC Show’ that Cormier spoke about McGregor’s potential return and who he would meet in the cage, saying:

“I think it’s Michael Chandler. Honestly… I think that Michael Chandler’s last fight is why he might get the Conor McGregor fight. RC, we saw him try to wrestle Dustin Poirier, and even though he’s a wrestler and in phenomenal shape, he did get tired in that third (round)… when he got tired, he made a mistake, and Dustin submitted him.”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier said:

“But he also was willing to stand with a guy that hits hard, is predominantly a striker, and tested himself. I think, because he fights in that way, it makes a guy like McGregor go, ‘Wait a minute, I want him. Because I know this guy’s gonna be there to fight, this guy’s gonna be there to hit, and I also know that this guy will not be trying to wrestle me for the entirety of this fight… He’ll stand with me and he doesn’t have the background I have in striking.”

Of course before returning to the Octagon, McGregor has to return to the USADA testing pool for a minimum of 6 months.

Do you agree with Cormier that a Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is the fight to make?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!