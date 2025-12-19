Daniel Cormier shares disappointment over latest UFC White House news

Daniel Cormier didn’t enjoy seeing that one top champion has dismissed being featured on the UFC White House card.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira had been pounding the table for a spot on the White House card. Jon Jones, who is planning to ditch retirement plans, has called for a clash with “Poatan” at the historic event. Despite Dana White’s hesitancy, Ariel Helwani reported that UFC officials were hoping to book the fight for the event.

Pereira recently poured cold water on the idea, as he took to social media to reveal his place on the UFC White House card is unlikely. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Cormier expressed disappointment (via MMAJunkie).

“I truly believe that the most discouraging news would be Alex Pereira saying that he’s not going to fight at the White House,” Cormier said. “Pereira, obviously, is one of the biggest stars in the UFC, but also because, when he fights, in most cases, you know that there’s going to be fireworks, most likely, or possibly a finish. What’s most discouraging though about the whole situation – outside of the finishing facts, the star ability, all of that, is that if he was to fight, the fight that he offered up for the White House was a fight against Jon Jones.”

Cormier expressed his belief that perhaps Pereira was actually told by a UFC higher-up that the fight wouldn’t happen. The UFC Hall of Famer said it wouldn’t make sense for “Poatan” to make the social media post otherwise. He also admitted that he feels both Pereira and Jones needed each other to make it on the UFC White House card.

If Pereira ultimately won’t be on the White House card, it’ll be interesting to see if that also rules out “Bones” for the show.