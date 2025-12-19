Paddy Pimblett believes Arman Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn’t cut by UFC

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes that fellow lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn’t cut from the promotion.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is one of the best lightweights in all of mixed martial arts. However, he also isn’t the most popular fighter on the UFC roster – far from it, in fact. Arman has been receiving a lot of criticism over the course of the last few years, and even after demolishing Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, he still didn’t seem to be getting too much respect from the masses – and that includes UFC boss Dana White.

Instead of being picked for the UFC interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 324, Tsarukyan was overlooked in favor of the promotion booking Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje. Arman has, of course, questioned why exactly this decision was made, and it seems as if the MMA world is pretty split when it comes to determining whether or not this was the right decision.

Either way, this is the fight we have wound up with, and Tsarukyan will likely have to win at least one more fight before being in the conversation for a title shot. In a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett weighed in on the situation.

Pimblett believes Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn’t cut

“Don’t be a spoiled little brat and you might end up getting in good graces,” Pimblett said. “It’s his own fault lad. It’s his own family’s fault for letting him be a spoiled little baby his whole life.

“He’s lucky he still hasn’t been cut, never mind he’s not fighting for the belt. He’s lucky to still be on the roster.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

