Paddy Pimblett believes Arman Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn’t cut by UFC

By Harry Kettle - December 19, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes that fellow lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn’t cut from the promotion.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is one of the best lightweights in all of mixed martial arts. However, he also isn’t the most popular fighter on the UFC roster – far from it, in fact. Arman has been receiving a lot of criticism over the course of the last few years, and even after demolishing Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, he still didn’t seem to be getting too much respect from the masses – and that includes UFC boss Dana White.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo understands why UFC snubbed lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan

Instead of being picked for the UFC interim lightweight championship fight at UFC 324, Tsarukyan was overlooked in favor of the promotion booking Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje. Arman has, of course, questioned why exactly this decision was made, and it seems as if the MMA world is pretty split when it comes to determining whether or not this was the right decision.

Either way, this is the fight we have wound up with, and Tsarukyan will likely have to win at least one more fight before being in the conversation for a title shot. In a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett weighed in on the situation.

Pimblett believes Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn’t cut

“Don’t be a spoiled little brat and you might end up getting in good graces,” Pimblett said. “It’s his own fault lad. It’s his own family’s fault for letting him be a spoiled little baby his whole life.

“He’s lucky he still hasn’t been cut, never mind he’s not fighting for the belt. He’s lucky to still be on the roster.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree with the point made by Paddy Pimblett here? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland tears into UFC champion Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2025
Islam Makhachev UFC fighter introduction
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley issues warning to Islam Makhachev about fighting after Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2025

Joaquin Buckley isn’t convinced that Islam Makhachev will compete much longer, even if he fights and defeats Kamaru Usman.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off in the Octagon at UFC 317
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett pumps the brakes on ending Ilia Topuria feud after recent support: 'I still hate him!'

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett clarified his stance towards Ilia Topuria after their recent classy back-and-forths.

Conor McGregor at the UFC 264 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off
Boxing News

Conor McGregor teases 'colossal' bet on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will keep a keen eye on Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Tyron Woodley open workout
UFC

Tyron Woodley reveals his biggest mistake during UFC title run

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

Tyron Woodley once ruled the UFC welterweight division, but he feels he lost sight of what got him to the dance.

Joshua Van

Joshua Van gets another stern warning from top UFC contender: 'He's like a punching bag'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025
Ronda Rousey UFC press event
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's old rival open to UFC rematch: 'I don't know if she ever wanted to have one'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 18, 2025

A familiar face is open to fighting Ronda Rousey again.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling sounds off on doping in mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on the state of doping in mixed martial arts.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
UFC

Dricus du Plessis breaks down the state of UFC's middleweight division

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on the current state of the division.

Reinier de Ridder poses on the scale at the UFC Vancouver ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Report: Reinier de Ridder returns from first UFC defeat vs. budding star at UFC 326

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder was medically cleared to compete faster than expected and will return at UFC 326.