Jake Paul blasts Francis Ngannou comparison before Anthony Joshua fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 19, 2025
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua staredown

Jake Paul has slammed those who are comparing him to Francis Ngannou ahead of his showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Paul will share the ring with Joshua on Friday inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. It’ll be a professional heavyweight boxing match scheduled for eight rounds. “The Problem Child” is a massive underdog going into the fight. Most combat sports experts believe Paul will suffer the same fate that Ngannou did when he fought Joshua.

During the final press conference hyping up Paul vs. Joshua, “El Gallo” made it clear that he is none too pleased with the Ngannou comparison (h/t MMAFighting).

“I just look at how bad of a boxer Francis is,” Paul said. “Stuck in mud and just sitting there to get hit. Just a completely different fighter. It does nothing.

“I’ve experienced it myself fighting smaller guys. You can’t load up all your power because you don’t know where they’re going to be to hit them. It’s all these boxing geniuses on Twitter that have never stepped foot in a boxing ring.”

Paul went on to explain why he doesn’t care what the naysayers are thinking ahead of his fight against Joshua to close out 2025.

“I don’t give a f*ck about what these people are saying,” Paul said. “They’re always going to have some excuse. I take it as the deepest compliment that they chalk up what I’m doing to being rigged, fake fights — that’s how incredible and the level I’m on and the amazing things that I’m doing, they can only chalk it up to this fake storyline and he’s paying them hundreds of millions of dollars to take a dive. I take that as a compliment.”

Some are questioning if Paul’s pro boxing career could be over after Friday. The polarizing personality figures to remain in the industry regardless if he fights again, given that he runs Most Valuable Promotions. Paul has been credited for his efforts to promote women’s boxing.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Jake Paul

Related

Eddie Hearn speaks at a press conference, opposite Dana White on stage at a media event

Eddie Hearn shocked over Dana White's alleged fighter pay in Zuffa Boxing

Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025
Tom Aspinall appears at the UFC 321 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Tom Aspinall calls Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua 'good for all of us' despite fan backlash

Curtis Calhoun - December 19, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall doesn’t understand the critics of the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match.

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva reflects on squashing beef with Chael Sonnen: 'He's not a bad guy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 19, 2025

Anderson Silva is happy that his relationship with Chael Sonnen is on far better terms these days.

Tyson Fury appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua at an open workout
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua hits back at Tyson Fury's harsh criticism over 'killing' Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025

Anthony Joshua responded to Tyson Fury’s critical remarks over his threats to potentially kill Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match.

Conor McGregor at the UFC 264 press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off
Boxing News

Conor McGregor teases 'colossal' bet on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 18, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will keep a keen eye on Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Terence Crawford appears at a pre-fight press conference for his fight against Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul doesn't believe Terence Crawford's boxing retirement

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2025
Andrew Tate
Boxing News

Andrew Tate will "make it a s**t show" at Misfits Mania, per MFB title challenger

Dylan Bowker - December 17, 2025

Andrew Tate’s involvement in Misfits Boxing as both a promotional figurehead and an MFB combatant, with his in-ring return set for later this week, has many talking, including one of the combatants on the Saturday card. The fighter in question is Tai Emery, who battles Pearl Gonzalez for the vacant MFB middleweight title at Misfits Mania on December 20th.

Jake Paul
UFC

Jake Paul sends direct message to Anthony Joshua ahead of boxing match: 'Let's go to war'

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2025

Jake Paul has sent a clear message to Anthony Joshua ahead of their highly anticipated fight on Friday.

Tyson Fury appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua at an open workout
Boxing News

Tyson Fury goes off on 'big bum' Anthony Joshua after pre-fight death threat to Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025

Tyson Fury went off on Anthony Joshua for saying he could ‘kill’ Jake Paul in the ring this Friday in their upcoming fight.

Tony Ferguson boxing
Brock Lesnar

Tony Ferguson sought out advice from former WWE champion: 'I value his opinion'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025

Tony Ferguson once called upon a former WWE titleholder for some advice.