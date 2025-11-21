Jon Jones explains why he’s interested in fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira

UFC veteran Jon Jones has explained why he has been interested in taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones is a pretty complex individual and that’s putting it mildly. While he is considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time, he has also been involved in quite a few controversies over the years. The most recent came when he opted to retire from mixed martial arts instead of unifying the UFC heavyweight championship in a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Now, though, Jones has made it clear that he wants to come out of retirement, ideally for a fight against Alex Pereira. The man known as ‘Poatan’ has also expressed his interest in this, to the point where he has actively called ‘Bones’ out to try and make the fight happen at the White House next year.

In a recent interview, Jones praised Pereira and the impact he has been able to have on the sport since arriving in the UFC.

Jones’ view on potential Pereira fight

“Pereira, literally, some of the only things he says is, ‘Chama,'” Jones said. “And people are (yelling), ‘Chama!’ No one even knows what it means, but he has that ‘it’ factor. That’s part of the reason why I wanted to compete against Pereira. I felt as if the brand that he represents and the energy that he has behind him will be remembered more than just five years from now.

“For example, Aspinall just had a close fight, and people are already writing him off. His journey hasn’t even started yet and he’s already almost moved on. I feel like Pereira, fighting a guy like that, it would just bring so much more to the table for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie