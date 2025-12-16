Alex Pereira shares bad news on potential UFC White House fight vs. Jon Jones

By Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025
Alex Pereira and Jon Jones pose for a photograph at UFC 306

It sounds like a potential showdown between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jon Jones at the White House has hit a dead end.

Alex Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 320 main event earlier this year. He avenged his lone light heavyweight MMA defeat by putting on one of the most dominant performances of his career.

After his victory at UFC 320, Pereira has repeatedly called out former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones for a clash at The White House next summer. Jones announced his retirement in June, before recently reversing course as he eyes a potential slot on the June White House card.

Pereira and Jones are undoubtedly two of the greatest light heavyweights of all time, and even though a fight would likely take place at heavyweight, it would be a massive headliner. But according to Pereira, his request to face Jones at the White House has been vehemently denied by the matchmakers.

Alex Pereira shares disappointing update on potential fight at The White House

In a recent Instagram post featuring a photo of himself and UFC CEO Dana White, Pereira shared a disappointing update on his desire to fight on the unprecedented card.

“Looks like the White House is a NO GO!!!” Pereira posted Monday.

Pereira posted the above photo with White in the Octagon at UFC 320 after he regained the light heavyweight throne. Since Jones’s retirement, White has repeatedly shut down any chance of Jones returning to fight at the White House due to trust issues stemming from his abrupt retirement.

Jones has since apologized publicly to White in hopes of potentially changing the UFC headman’s mind, but White remains unchanged in his stance. Meanwhile, UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a likely option for the White House card opposite Michael Chandler.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Jon Jones

