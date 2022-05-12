Daniel Cormier responds to “towel gate” criticism from Tony Ferguson: “Tuck your head in a hole somewhere”

Daniel Cormier has sent a stern message to Tony Ferguson after he criticized him on social media.

Ferguson took to social media on Wednesday to say Daniel Cormier should’ve been stripped of his light heavyweight title at UFC 210. Cormier missed weight on his first attempt but quickly re-weighed in and appeared to hold the towel to make the weight.

Although this weigh-in happened back in 2017, it’s getting brought back up due to the fact Charles Oliveira lost his lightweight title on the scale last weekend. The Brazilian became the first person to lose his title on the scale but Ferguson thinks Cormier should’ve been stripped.

How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 – Champ 🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # CuttingWeight Feeling Great 👍 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/2WxzhYtjOT — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 11, 2022

After Ferguson’s message, Cormier then took to social media to blast ‘El Cucuy’ suggesting he needs to go tuck his head in a hole and regroup.

Tony please stop. Go and sit back for a little, tuck your head in a hole somewhere. Regroup man , recover spend some time with your family. Like just please stop! I plead with you. It is not a good look. Like you’re making me sad. https://t.co/2qyGp3XmZE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 12, 2022

Tony Ferguson, of course, suffered his fourth straight loss as he was brutally knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274 by a front kick. Prior to that, he suffered decision losses to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira while being TKO’d by Justin Gaethje to start the losing skid.

Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, retired back in 2020 after losing his trilogy fight to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252. It was also announced he would be a part of the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame this year at UFC 274.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s response to Tony Ferguson?