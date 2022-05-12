Paul Daley explains why he rejected a “very lucrative” offer to box Dan Hardy

Paul Daley has explained why he rejected a big offer that would’ve seen him fight Dan Hardy in a boxing match.

While he may not have been part of the UFC family for quite some time, Paul Daley is still one of the most notable mixed martial arts stars to come out of the United Kingdom in the last few decades. ‘Semtex’ possesses the kind of power that can put people to sleep with ease and tomorrow night, he’ll attempt to show off his magic one more time when he faces Wendell Giácomo at Bellator London in his retirement fight.

In the pre-fight media day, though, Daley actually revealed that he’d been given a very different kind of offer alongside Bellator – a boxing match with Dan Hardy.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I had an offer to fight Dan, and I’m not even sure if Dan knows, but I have email proof and text proof that I was offered a very lucrative opportunity to fight a former teammate,” Daley said. “But I wouldn’t do that because although me and Dan aren’t as close as we were, at this stage when we started out in the sport, we kind of grew together to a certain stage and it’s like even though you grow apart, you still have that bond.”

“Realistically, I don’t see the money or the type of names I would fight being thrown my way so this is gonna be my final fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Would you have wanted to see Paul Daley vs Dan Hardy?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below