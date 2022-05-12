Tony Ferguson throws shade at Daniel Cormier: “Shoulda stripped em’ like they did Charles Oliveira”

Tony Ferguson believes Daniel Cormier should’ve been stripped back when he allegedly held the towel to make weight.

In the main event of UFC 210 in Buffalo, Cormier was looking to defend his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson. Before the fight, however, there was some controversy as Cormier was heavy but when he came back to re-weigh it appeared he held onto the towel to make the weight. To this day, Cormier has denied it and said it was a faulty scale.

“It was crazy, I weighed in upstairs and I was like ‘Man I’m OK, I’m going to do this,’’ Cormier said after the weigh-in. “It was harder than normally, but we figured we had it done, the scale was weighing different… I had a pound when the scale was weighing the way it was weighing, I would have lost a pound in two hours and still made weight.”

Cormier’s weigh-in got back in the spotlight this week after Charles Oliveira lost his lightweight title on the scale as he missed weight for his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. It was the first time a fighter lost their title on the scale but according to Ferguson, he believes Cormier should’ve been stripped too.

How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronxs Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean 🧼 – Champ 🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # CuttingWeight Feeling Great 👍 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/2WxzhYtjOT — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 11, 2022

“How Not to Make Weight Ladies & Gentlemen. Shoulda Stripped Em’ Like They Did @CharlesDoBronx Shout Out To All Those Doin’ It Right & Keepin’ The Sport Clean – Champ -CSO- CuttingWeight Feeling Great,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

Although Ferguson believes Cormier should’ve been stripped, the commission said ‘DC’ made the weight so the fight went on. He ended up submitting Anthony Johnson to defend his title.

As for Tony Ferguson, he suffered a KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. The loss was his fourth in a row after going on a 12-fight win streak.

