Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori officially announced for “UFC on ABC: Battle of Europe” event

UFC middleweights Darren Till and Marvin Vettori have officially been announced as headliners for the “UFC on ABC: Battle of Europe” event.

“The Battle of Europe” event will the UFC’s second event on the ABC Network following January’s UFC Fight Island: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar card. Just like that fight which featured a great main event, the UFC is bringing the goods to its ABC audience once again for this second card. This time around, two of the best middleweights in MMA headline when Till takes on Vettori. Both men are vying for the opportunity to take on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, so a win here is very important for both men.

The UFC on ABC 2 card has been officially announced to take place on April 10. In addition to Till vs. Vettori, the promotion also confirmed a women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Nina Ansaroff, as well as a featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff. Take a look at the official fight announcement for “The Battle of Europe.”

PLUS – contenders will be made in these two matchups – LIVE on @ABCNetwork 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EBgMiNufV8 — UFC (@ufc) March 11, 2021

Overall the three fights announced for this card are all important bouts in their respective divisions. As mentioned earlier, the winner of Till vs. Vettori could very well be next in line to fight Adesanya, particularly if Till comes away with his hand raised as he hasn’t had the chance to fight the champ yet. The Allen vs. Yusuff fight will help determine which of these two men is ready to take the leap into the top-10 of the UFC featherweight division. And the winner of Ansaroff vs. Dern likely wouldn’t be more than one or two wins away from the title at 115lbs. It’s a great start to the card, now let’s see what else the UFC adds to it.

What do you think about the upcoming UFC on ABC: Battle For Europe card featuring Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori in the main event?