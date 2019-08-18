Daniel Cormier reacts following title loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241

Daniel Cormier put his heavyweight title on the line against Stipe Miocic in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim.

This evenings main event served as rematch, as Cormier had previosuly defeated Miocic at UFC 226 with an explosive KO in the first round.

As a result, “DC” stole the heavyweight title, became a two-division champion and solidified his reputation as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Since UFC 226, “DC” had gone on to successfully defend his title against UFC titan, Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

Before losing to one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Miocic had defended his title reign for three fights. He beat the heavy-hitters, Francis Ngannou, Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem. Since losing to Cormier on July 7, 2018, the American fighter has taken time out to spend with family and prepare to avenge his loss.

Miocic believed time out was the secret to beating Cormier. His prediction turned out to be true as he was able to weather Daniel’s early storm, before eventually putting ‘DC’ away with punches in the late stages of round four.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier reacted to the loss.

“I think he made a great adjustment, like you said with the body shots. He hit me with a number of right hands and I didn’t really feel anything. So I may have taken those for granted.” Daniel Cormier said. “He landed a great one (right hand) and then did a great job of following up. He’s a fantastic champion and congratulations to Stipe and his team.”

Joe Rogan then asked Daniel Cormier if he plans to fight again following the loss.

“You know, you don’t make decisions based on emotions. But, it is a tough pill to swallow. And uh, at forty years old, you know, with so many other opportunities. I need to speak to my wife and we need to make an educated decision as to what we are going to do.”

Were you surprised by tonight’s UFC 241 main event result? Do you think we will see Daniel Cormier fight again? Let us know, sound off in the comments below!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 18, 2019