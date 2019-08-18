Dana White reveals what he said to Daniel Cormier following loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241

UFC President Dana White spoke to media following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 241 event, where he shared his thoughts on Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic.

Speaking with members of the media backstage, White had the following to say about Stipe Miocic finishing Daniel Cormier in this evenings event headliner.

“It was an amazing fight.” White said. “I told Daniel ‘don’t think about whether you want to fight again. Go home, spend time with your family and we’ll talk about that shit later.”

After a tough opening two rounds, Stipe Miocic was able to turn the momentum in his favor later in round three. Then in round four, the product of Ohio would find a home for a nasty left body hook which he used on frequent occasion before ultimately landing a right hand that put ‘DC’ down for good.

Following his sensational victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 241, Stipe Miocic is not limited in terms of options for his next title defense.

The Cleveland native could have a trilogy fight with ‘DC’, or perhaps a rematch with surging division contender Francis Ngannou.

Stipe Miocic has now gone 7-1 over his past eight Octagon appearances, scoring wins over Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt, Fabricio Werdum, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and now Daniel Cormier during that stretch.

Meanwhile, tonight’s loss serves as the second of Cormier’s career, he falls to 22-2 overall.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 18, 2019