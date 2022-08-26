Daniel Cormier questions the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278: “I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume”

Daniel Cormier is questioning the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278.

It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night in the welterweight main event. The two had previously met back in December of 2015, where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision. The outcome of their second bout proved to be entirely different with Edwards defeating Usman by a stunning KO in round 5.

Cormier, UFC analyst and commentator, believes that the biggest loser following UFC 278 was actually Khamzat Chimaev.

Daniel Cormier, 43, speaking on his ‘3 rounds with DC!’ podcast explained (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I think last weekend he did not understand that he (Chimaev) was the biggest loser in the Usman versus Leon situation because he was in line. All he had to do was get past Diaz. All he had to do, get past Diaz, you fight for the championship, but with Leon Edwards winning now, now we got a trilogy and rightfully so.”

UFC President Dana White has already implied that a trilogy fight between Usman and Edwards is on the horizon. It will inevitably be Leon Edwards first title defense.

Continuing, Daniel Cormier said:

“That leads to the question, what is this fight for? I feel like for Diaz, this fight is for legacy. I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume because I don’t know if this win necessarily puts him closer than he already is to a championship fight. And, because of the result last weekend, he’ll need one more. I just wonder who that one more is going to come against. If he beats Diaz, does he get Covington next?”

As for Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) he is indeed fighting Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) in a welterweight bout on Saturday, September 10th at UFC 279 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that ‘Borz’ was the biggest loser of the Usman vs Edwards fight? What is your prediction for Chimaev vs Diaz?

