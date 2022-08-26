Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he wouldn’t sign former teammate Luke Rockhold to Eagle FC: “He has nothing to prove here”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he wouldn’t sign former teammate Luke Rockhold to Eagle FC.

Nurmagomedov, 33, officially retired from the UFC back in March of 2021 with a perfect record of 29 wins and zero losses. Khabib was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021.

‘The Eagle’ proceeded to purchase the ‘Gorilla Fighting Championship’ (GFC) and renamed it the ‘Eagle Fighting Championship’ (EFC) which is based in Miami, Florida. As the founder and MMA promoter of Eagle FC, Nurmagomedov makes decisions on who he signs to the promotion.

Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) recently announced his retirement from the UFC after his loss to Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) last Saturday night, August 20th in the co-main event at UFC 278.

advertisement - continue reading below

The former UFC middleweight champion, 37, spoke with UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the fight saying:

“I f**king can’t do it anymore. I gave it my all and I just didn’t. … I’m f**king old.”

Prior to UFC 278, Rockhold had been out of the Octagon for 3 years and had not won a match since September of 2017 where he defeated David Branch (22-7 MMA) via TKO.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for offering a new home to fighters departing the UFC, such as Diego Sanchez, Kevin Lee and others.

advertisement - continue reading below

In speaking with ‘Red Corner MMA’, when asked about the possibility of Luke Rockhold coming over to his promotion, Khabib had this to say (h/t MMANews):

“I don’t think so. (Rockhold) was a Strikeforce champion. He was a UFC champion. He has nothing to prove here, I believe he does not have to fight anymore.”

Nurmagomedov and Rockhold were former AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammates.

advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Nurmagomedov that Rockhold has nothing to prove? Who would you like to see Eagle FC sign next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!