Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be ‘a long night’ for Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 294 will feature a battle between Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) on Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Costa, 32, last fought and defeated Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) by unanimous decision in August of last year at UFC 278.

Chimaev, 29, also hasn’t fought since last year when he defeated Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA) by submission at UFC 279.

It was during a Q & A session in Singapore that Gilbert Burns was asked about the upcoming fight between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev, to which he responded:

“That is a good one. I’m even going to make a big breakdown of that on my YouTube channel, but it’s a very close fight. I think it’s going to be decided in the clinch.”

Continuing Burns said:

“I think Khamzat will come with a lot of pressure, try to take Paulo Costa down. If he’s able, it’s going to be a big problem for Costa. But if Costa defends and can get away and use the striking, it’s going to be a long night for Khamzat.”

Concluding, while not making a prediction himself, Burns spoke of the possible outcomes of the fight (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think it’s a very close fight and it will be decided in the clinch. If Khamzat can take him down, Khamzat wins. But if Costa can defend it and use the striking, then Costa wins – very close fight.”

Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) knows a thing or two about fighting ‘Borz’, as they met at UFC 273 in April of 2022. That battle resulted in Chimaev defeating ‘Durinho’ by unanimous decision. Although a loss for Burns, it is said he gave Chimaev his toughest fight to date.

Do you agree with Burns assessment of the upcoming fight between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev?

